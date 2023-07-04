 SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

Action comes days after the accounts division of the SGPC detected the alleged financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

Amritsar, July 4

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committe (SGPC) has suspended 51 employees for the alleged administrative irregularities in running 'langar' (community kitchen) at the Golden Temple here, the apex gurdwara body said on Tuesday.

The action came days after the accounts division of the SGPC detected the alleged financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore.

The SGPC had earlier suspended two storekeepers in the community kitchen after they were held responsible for allegedly not depositing the money in the gurdwara body's account after selling stale food.

The storekeepers were responsible for disposing of waste -- stale chapatis, rice and other materials -- to industrial units that make food products for cattle. The money collected from selling stale food between 2019 and 2022 should have been deposited in the SGPC account, SGPC officials said.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh on Tuesday said an investigation was ordered through the apex gurdwara body's flying department after the matter came to the notice.

Action against employees has been taken as per the investigation report, he added.

Singh said the suspended employees include managers, supervisors, storekeepers who were deputed at the community kitchen, Sri Guru Ramdas, and gurdwara inspectors who performed the duties at that time.

He said out of the 51 employees, two storekeepers were suspended during the preliminary investigation.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said any negligence and irregularity in the gurdwara management will not be tolerated.

He said the religious sentiments of the "Sangat" are associated with the gurdwaras, and representing these sentiments is the primary responsibility of the managers and employees of the gurdwaras.

Whoever harms the gurdwara management will not be spared, he added.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Singh Dhangera has been appointed as the general manager of the "Darbar Sahib".

SGPC secretary Singh said besides the appointment of Dhangera, additional manager Nishan Singh has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing inns.  

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Jalandhar

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

3
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

4
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

5
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

6
Punjab

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

7
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

8
Diaspora

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

9
Punjab

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

10
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Why Justin Trudeau appears ‘soft’ on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

Don't Miss

View All
Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

Top News

Sunil Jakhar appointed Punjab BJP president

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...

We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form or manifestation: PM Modi at SCO virtual summit

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada in propaganda material

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...

MP shocker: Video of man peeing on tribal labourer goes viral

Video shows man urinating on tribal youth in MP; police invoke NSA

Opposition Congress claimed that the accused was linked to t...


Cities

View All

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches Amritsar house of accused

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches house of two brothers in Amritsar

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Trafficking trail: 10 months on, Amritsar-based woman rescued from Iraq

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Women attacked by stray dogs: PSHRC directs placing the matter before Chandigarh MC Commissioner

Women attacked by stray dogs: PSHRC directs placing the matter before Chandigarh MC Commissioner

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Tomato soars to Rs 150 a kg in Delhi, household budgets take a hit

Pakistani woman held in Greater Noida sent to 14-day judicial custody, her 4 kids to stay with her: Police

Days after AAP’s ‘in-principle’ support to UCC, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attacks BJP over the issue

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

Four thermal units shut, PSPCL claims no power shortage

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue