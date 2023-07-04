SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

PTI

Amritsar, July 4

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committe (SGPC) has suspended 51 employees for the alleged administrative irregularities in running 'langar' (community kitchen) at the Golden Temple here, the apex gurdwara body said on Tuesday.

The action came days after the accounts division of the SGPC detected the alleged financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore.

The SGPC had earlier suspended two storekeepers in the community kitchen after they were held responsible for allegedly not depositing the money in the gurdwara body's account after selling stale food.

The storekeepers were responsible for disposing of waste -- stale chapatis, rice and other materials -- to industrial units that make food products for cattle. The money collected from selling stale food between 2019 and 2022 should have been deposited in the SGPC account, SGPC officials said.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh on Tuesday said an investigation was ordered through the apex gurdwara body's flying department after the matter came to the notice.

Action against employees has been taken as per the investigation report, he added.

Singh said the suspended employees include managers, supervisors, storekeepers who were deputed at the community kitchen, Sri Guru Ramdas, and gurdwara inspectors who performed the duties at that time.

He said out of the 51 employees, two storekeepers were suspended during the preliminary investigation.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said any negligence and irregularity in the gurdwara management will not be tolerated.

He said the religious sentiments of the "Sangat" are associated with the gurdwaras, and representing these sentiments is the primary responsibility of the managers and employees of the gurdwaras.

Whoever harms the gurdwara management will not be spared, he added.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Singh Dhangera has been appointed as the general manager of the "Darbar Sahib".

SGPC secretary Singh said besides the appointment of Dhangera, additional manager Nishan Singh has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing inns.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs