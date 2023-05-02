SGPC to bring out book on Jaito Morcha

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

The SGPC-run Sikh History Research Board will publish a comprehensive book enumerating the history of sacred places situated inside the Golden Temple, backed by adequate illustrations. This and many other decisions were taken by the members of the Board during its meeting held here recently.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting, said the book will contain a history of the Golden Temple, equally supported by factual records. Copies of the book will be given to the dignitaries visiting the holiest Sikh shrine and distributed across the world. He said the SGPC would get published important Panthic works, events, decisions and achievements in the last 100 years.

It was also decided to publish a book on the first centenary of Jaito Morcha and re-publish important records and documents pertaining to Sikh history. This will include re-publication of ‘Itihasak Pattar’, a research paper on recorded history. Dhami elaborated that research papers would be prepared for Gurdwara Sudhar Lehar, SGPC, SAD and Gadar Lehar through reports of newspapers published during that period.

A three-member committee has been formed to prepare an outline to counter anti-Sikh posts on the social media.