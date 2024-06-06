SGPC to celebrate religious events on grand scale

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to celebrate the 450th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas Ji and the 450th Jyoti Jyot Diwas of Guru Amardas Ji on a grand scale.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the centenary committee of the SGPC here on Wednesday. The SGPC general secretary, Rajinder Singh Mehta, is heading the centenary committee.

The committee prepared an outline for holding mega religious celebrations at Goindwal Sahib.

Mehta said the celebrations for the centenaries would commence from the historic Gurdwara Shri Sanh Sahib at Baserke Gillan village in Amritsar district in September. A gurmat samagam would be held at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex on September 14, said Mehta.

