SGPC told to probe maryada 'violation' at Uttarakhand gurdwara

Amritsar, August 26

The Akal Takht has taken note of alleged violation of Sikh rehat maryada in a gurdwara located in Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand on Janamashtami.

A complaint has reached the Akal Takht secretariat that a girl was made to dance in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib in the gurdwara at Balram Nagar village in Gadarpur tehsil. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has directed the SGPC to investigate and take strict action against the responsible persons.

Earlier, a same incident had come to light in Uttarakhand only when a folk dance was performed by the girls on the campus of a gurdwara to welcome the state’s CM last year. The Akal Takht had taken notice then and the shrine management was removed for violation of maryada.

