SGPC urged to send team to take stock of gurdwaras in Afghanistan

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 28

BJP leader Sarchand Singh has demanded that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) should despatch its delegation to take stock of the historical gurdwaras in Afghanistan. He said on the lines of the pilgrimage to the historic gurdwaras in Pakistan, an annual pilgrimage to the historic gurdwaras in Afghanistan should also be initiated.

Expressing his concern over the well-being of Sikhs in Afghanistan, he asked the SGPC to ensure a visit to the historical gurdwaras in Afghanistan.

He said this gesture would provide support to the community. The migration of Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan could not be a permanent solution to the problem. It would not be difficult to predict the consequences if the historical gurdwaras were left abandoned due to the migration of Sikh families. The completion of the migration of Hindus and Sikhs would mean that they would lose their religious sites forever.

