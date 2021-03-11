SGPC writes to Jharkhand govt

Amritsar: SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly condemned the incident in which ‘Amritdhari’ (initiated) Sikh student was prevented to take the Class X examination in Bokaro, Jharkhand, with the ‘kirpan’ he wore. The SGPC asked the Jharkhand government to mark a probe in the matter and take strict action against the principal. “The Kakaars (five symbols of Sikh faith) are a part of Sikh principles and under the constitutional right, Sikhs have the freedom of carrying these. It cannot be tolerated that Sikh students are facing such inconvenience during exams in the country,” he said. The SGPC has written about it to the government of India and different state governments several times in this regard, but such excesses were still being done against Sikh students.
