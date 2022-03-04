SGRD varsity completes 100 cochlear implants

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

After completing 100 cochlear implant surgeries successfully, Sri Guru Ram Das (SGRD) University of Health Sciences is now all set to launch a new initiate — SHOR (Stop Honking on Road). This was stated by the college authorities during a continuing medical education (CME) session marked to World Hearing Day here on Thursday.

Ace cricketer Brett Lee who had launched the SOUND program, an adaptation of Universal New Born Hearing Screening, in 2018 at SGRD University has also posted a video to congratulate the team on successfully completing 100 surgeries.

CP Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill and prominent paediatricians Dr Ravi Dutt Sharma and Dr Manmeet Sodhi and 250 delegates from across the state attended the event.

Dr Sukhchain Singh said as per the WHO report released in 2021, one out of every five persons worldwide suffered from deafness and a majority of them were not aware of the treatment available.

VC Dr Daljit Singh said patients suffering from deafness and their relatives needed social support and proper knowledge of the treatment.

Dean Dr AP Singh said under the SHOR initiative, camps would be organised in remote areas, schools and colleges to make people aware of the effects of sound produced by honking on the human brain and the ears.