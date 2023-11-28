Shabad Kirtan and Guru ka Langar organised

Bhavan’s SL Public School

Amritsar, November 27

Bhavan’’s SL Public School organised Shabad Kirtan and Guru ka Langar on the auspicious occasion of the 554th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev on November 27. Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (former IPS) graced the event as chief guest. Rtn PS Grover, Dr Jagdish Singh (Director, SSSS Group of Institutions), Rita Sharma (District Chairman, Inner wheel), Rtn Arun Kapoor, Rtn MM Jerath, Satinder Sharma (Engineer in Chief Border Zone, PSPCL) were the guests of honour. Rotarians of various clubs — Inner Wheel Club Amritsar Midtown, Amritsar New Gen and Chinmaya Mission — also marked their presence. Avinash Mohindru (school director), Principal Anita Bhalla, Praveen Sharma (vice-principal), Vanita Mahendru, along with SN Joshi (school secretary), Anil Singhal (vice-chairman) and other members of school management welcomed the guests. Dr Pratap, in his address, underlined key lessons and teachings preached by Sri Guru Nanak Dev such as universal brotherhood and welfare of humanity. He also stressed on the lessons of ‘’Kirat Karo’’, ‘’Vand Chhako’’ and ‘’Naam Japo’’.

