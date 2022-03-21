Shaheed Naman Yatra reaches Jallianwala Bagh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

The Shaheed Naman Yatra, which had started from Haryana’s Ambala under the leadership of state president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Haryana, Om Prakash Dhankhar, reached Jallianwala Bagh on Sunday.

While reciting the slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, the BJP leaders and youth workers laid the sacrificial soil of Jallianwala Bagh on their foreheads, where hundreds of Indians were martyred in the indiscriminate firing of the British in 1919.

While addressing the people, Dhankhar said, “The great freedom fighters should be remembered at every moment. The incidents like Jallianwala Bagh are bad memories, but we should remember them so that such incidents do not happen again in future.”

Remembering Shaheed Udham Singh, he said heroes like him remembered the incident of Jallianwala Bagh for years and then went to England and punished the British officer who had massacred Indians in Jallianwala Bagh. “If we will take inspiration from our martyrs then we will always be able to keep our country safe”, he said.

BJP Haryana General Secretary Vedpal Advocate, State General Minister Pawan Saini, Mohanlal Badoli, Media Chief Sanjay Sharma, were also present.