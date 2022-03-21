Shaheed Naman Yatra reaches Jallianwala Bagh

Amritsar, March 20
The Shaheed Naman Yatra, which had started from Haryana’s Ambala under the leadership of state president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Haryana, Om Prakash Dhankhar, reached Jallianwala Bagh on Sunday.
While reciting the slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, the BJP leaders and youth workers laid the sacrificial soil of Jallianwala Bagh on their foreheads, where hundreds of Indians were martyred in the indiscriminate firing of the British in 1919.
While addressing the people, Dhankhar said, “The great freedom fighters should be remembered at every moment. The incidents like Jallianwala Bagh are bad memories, but we should remember them so that such incidents do not happen again in future.”
Remembering Shaheed Udham Singh, he said heroes like him remembered the incident of Jallianwala Bagh for years and then went to England and punished the British officer who had massacred Indians in Jallianwala Bagh. “If we will take inspiration from our martyrs then we will always be able to keep our country safe”, he said.
BJP Haryana General Secretary Vedpal Advocate, State General Minister Pawan Saini, Mohanlal Badoli, Media Chief Sanjay Sharma, were also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform
Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...
Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works
Govt may do away with pension for every term
AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji
Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...
IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case
Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...
Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts
Work on hotel at Madhogarh Fort in final stage | Rooms in Ma...