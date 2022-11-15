 Shaheed Nanak Singh’s story has to be told, says filmmaker : The Tribune India

Shaheed Nanak Singh’s story has to be told, says filmmaker

Shaheed Nanak Singh’s story has to be told, says filmmaker

Filmmaker Ajay Chitnis (L) and actor-poet Arvinder Chamak in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, November 14

Almost 100 documentaries to his credit, he goes looking for stories that inspire, break the monotony that defines filmmaking and give his audience more than a little perspective. Ajay Chitnis, who has been making biographical docu-dramas for past 18 years, likes his stories raw, real and relatable. “We should celebrate real heroes. People who have managed to defy odds and contribute not just in their personal success but also in building a nation,” he says.

Chitnis is in Amritsar for the first-ever screening of his latest docu-drama based on the life of Nanak Singh, the freedom fighter. Nanak Singh was born in 1903 in Rawalpindi, now in Pakistan and was a prominent Sikh leader in the nationalist movement. A compatriot of Saifuddin Kichlew and several leaders of freedom movement, Nanak Singh or Shaheed Nanak Singh was among most significant propagators of communal harmony in India. The docu drama features actor Aditi Govitrikar and Arvinder Chamak as Shaheed Nanak Singh and his wife Sardarni Harbans Kaur.

“His story had to be told. He was a martyr, who vehemently opposed partition of India and as a result was a marked man, who was assassinated while saving lives of 600 school at DAV school, Multan. I got introduced to his life whne I met his youngest son, Dr Raminder or Rami Ranger, who is a prominent businessman in UK and also a significant political figure. He told me about how his father and mother’s respective journey during freedom movement and partition of India. Later, I research and used the documented facts in the biography of Shaheed Nanak Singh to make this docu drama,” said Chitnis. The 25-minute docu drama is narrated from the perspective of Sardarni Harbans Kaur, wife of Nanak Singh, who was left alone to bring five of their children after NanaK Singh’s demise.

Arvinder Chamak, Amritsar based actor and poet, who essays the role of Shaheed Nanak Singh, said, “A statue was erected in his memory at Ranjit Avenue a few years ago. But sadly, not much is known about him. People often confuse Shaheed Nanak Singh with novelist Nanak Singh,” he said.

His wife Sardarni Harbans Kaur was a woman of conviction, who raised five children as single mother. “All their children went on to serve the country in different fields and it’s a matter of extreme intrigue for me to tell the story of such a gritty and brave woman through my story,” said Chitnis.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

2
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

4
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

5
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

6
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

7
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

8
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

9
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

10
Punjab

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Top News

US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...

Presidency theme: ‘World one family’

India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'

India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1

SC: Conversion by force ‘very serious’, affects national security

Supreme Court: Conversion by force 'very serious', affects national security

WPI drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Police Commissioner meets Sudhir Suri's family, to assess probe

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Drizzle brings nip in the air

30% hit-&-run cases since 2017 untraced in city: RTI

Dream big for developed India, Prez tells children

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Over 1K duped online, 20 held

Counter BJP with facts: Kharge to Congress workers

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman