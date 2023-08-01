Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 31

Chief Khalsa Diwan observed martyrdom day of freedom fighter and revolutionary Shaheed Udham Singh at Central Khalsa Orphanage where a religious programme was organised in this context.

CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar reached Shaheed Udham Singh Museum in orphanage where rare pictures, attendance records and other material related to Shaheed Udham Singh i.e. lamp, utensils, bed, attendance records, etc. have been conserved by the Chief Khalsa Diwan management.

President Dr Nijjar said that Udham Singh spent 12 years of his life at this orphanage and it played an important role in building his character. He said that we should feel proud of the martyrdom of great warriors like Shaheed Udham Singh, who upheld the dignity and honour of Indians in the face of the oppression of the British Government.

He asked children to take inspiration from the life of such martyrs. On the occasion, orphanage member in-charge Dr Atamjit Singh Basra and Mohanjit Singh Bhalla gave information about the memorial kept at Shaheed Udham Singh Museum and the special efforts made for their maintenance.

