in brief

Sharing child porn: 3 booked in Amritsar

Sharing child porn: 3 booked in Amritsar

The city police have booked three persons in two separate cases for allegedly sharing child pornography. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police have booked three persons in two separate cases for allegedly sharing child pornography. The cases were registered following a tip received by the cybercrime cell in this connection. Those booked were identified as Vinay Kumar of New Ranjitpura locality, Sukhamjit Singh Dr Hait Ram Colony and Chetan Sharma of Muslim Ganj area. Investigating Officer Mohit Kumar said the accused used to share objectionable material on social media through their mobile phones, following which cases were registered against them. He said further probe was on and the accused would be arrested soon. TNS

Two held for snatching

Amritsar: Majitha Road police have arrested two snatchers identified as Bhupinder Singh, alias Modi, and Subheg Singh of Dashmesh Nagar, Gurdaspur. They had snatched a mobile phone from Nisha of New Medical Enclave on Friday. The police hope to make more recoveries from their possession during interrogation. TNS

Intoxicating tablets seized

Amritsar: The CIA staff arrested Mandeep Singh, alias Monu Mota, of Golden Avenue now residing in Anand Vihar on Majitha Road for allegedly possessing sedative pills. The accused could not produce any documents regarding the medicinal drugs. They police recovered 350 capsules and 550 tablets from him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. Meanwhile, CIA staff also arrested Balbir Singh of Baba Deep Singh Enclave in Mullechak village with 10-gm heroin. TNS

Eight mobiles seized from jail

Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated eight mobile phones from the high security jail complex here on Saturday. Mandeep Singh Bhattal, Assistant Superintendent of Jail said out of eight cell phones, six were keypad and two touch smart phones. A case has been registered under the Prison Act.

Bikes seized

Amritsar: Following the interrogation of two vehicle lifters, the police have seized five more bikes and scooters. Those arrested were identified as Honey and Gulshan Kumar. They were nabbed on May 24 with a stolen bike. Police authorities said their interrogation during remand led to the recovery. TNS

Edu promotion

Tarn Taran: An ‘Education Promotion’ event was organised at Government Elementary School, Brahampura, on Saturday. Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura was the chief guest at the event. OC

