Shark Tanks India fame Ashneer Grover addresses young entrepreneurs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 14

Invictus International School, Amritsar, in collaboration with Vijaybhoomi University and Michigan Colleges Alliance, organised a two-day national-level entrepreneurship event — The Young Entrepreneur of the Year Challenge 2023 — in the school premises. To encourage and celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship, the contest aimed at bringing the schools and higher education institutions together to spark among the youth, ideas that are unique and creative.

Addressing the students at the event was Ashneer Grover, founder of India’s first billion dollar unicorn company, BharatPe, and a former shark in the Shark Tank India edition. Grover shared with the students his journey as an entrepreneur and encouraged the young generation to think beyond the obvious and break the glass ceiling in terms of innovation and self-reliance. Talking about entrepreneurship, Grover said, “Entrepreneurship is about handling uncertainty and taking more risks than others. It’s a perfect blend of having the right attitude and motivation.”

The event itself attracted 800 young entrepreneurs across the nation, out of which around 250 participants were shortlisted for the main event. Apart from session with Ashneer, the event had empowering workshops training the young entrepreneurs to nail a business model, build branding and create visual identity, and, thus, changing their dreams into reality. Manjot Dhillon, director, Invictus International School, remarked, “In these two days, we have experienced exemplary entrepreneurial spirit and energy that brought these budding entrepreneurs from different corners of the country to this unique epicentre of enterprise and innovation.”

Team Fitstan from BCM Arya International School was declared winner of the event.