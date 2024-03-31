Shell out more at district toll plazas

Charanjit Singh Teja
Amritsar, March 30
There would be a hike of Rs 5 at the two toll plazas on the national highways in Amritsar district for cars and light vehicles. The new toll rates would be implemented on April 1.
The firm operating the Nijjarpura plaza on the national highway from Amritsar to Jalandhar was currently collecting Rs 60 as one-way toll and Rs 90 for the return journey. With the implementation of revised rate list, the return journey from Nijjarpura toll plaza would cost Rs 95.
New toll rates applicable from tomorrow
- The new rates will be implemented on April 1.
- The firm operating the Nijjarpura plaza on the national highway from Amritsar to Jalandhar was currently collecting Rs 60 as one-way toll and Rs 90 for the return journey.
- With the implementation of revised rate list, the return journey from Nijjarpura toll plaza would cost Rs 95.
- Similarly, now commuters would have to pay Rs 175, instead of 170,for return journey at the Waryam Nangal toll plaza on the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway
- The authorities have been collecting Rs 110 as one-way toll and Rs 170 for return journey.
- It is learnt that there would be a nominal hike in toll rates for large & commercial vehicles too.
Similarly, the rates have been revised at the Waryam Nangal toll plaza on the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway. As per the revised rate list, now the return journey would cost Rs 175 instead of Rs 170.
The authorities have been collecting Rs 110 as one-way toll and Rs 170 for return journey. There would be a nominal hike in toll rates for large and commercial vehicles too.
A Nominal hike
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the rates from time to time. It is not an annual hike, but the increase at the Nijjarpura toll plaza is very nominal this time. It would not put much burden on commuters. We will display the new rate charts tomorrow. — Yadwinder Singh, In-charge, Nijjarpura toll plaza
Poor roads despite frequent hike
The hike is unfair. We used to pay Rs 25 for one-side journey till 2020. Now, it has increased to Rs 60 within a couple of years. Meanwhile, the road infrastructure has deteriorated during these years. Also, we continue to face frequent traffic jams and other problems while commuting on the highways despite paying toll. — Ranjit Singh, Teacher, Private institution, Beas
“The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the rates from time to time. It is not an annual hike, but the increase at the Nijjarpura toll plaza is very nominal this time. It would not put much burden on commuters. We will display the new rate charts tomorrow,” said Yadwinder Singh, in-charge at the Nijjarpura toll plaza.
However, the commuters have raised concerns over the ‘regular’ hike on the toll plazas. Ranjit Singh, a teacher at a private institution in Beas, said, “The hike is unfair. We used to pay Rs 25 for one-side journey till 2020. Now, it has increased to Rs 60 within a couple of years. Meanwhile, the road infrastructure has deteriorated during these years. Also, we continue to face frequent traffic jams and other problems while commuting on the highways despite paying the toll.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...