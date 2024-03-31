 Shell out more at district toll plazas : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Shell out more at district toll plazas

Shell out more at district toll plazas

Shell out more at district toll plazas

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 30

There would be a hike of Rs 5 at the two toll plazas on the national highways in Amritsar district for cars and light vehicles. The new toll rates would be implemented on April 1.

The firm operating the Nijjarpura plaza on the national highway from Amritsar to Jalandhar was currently collecting Rs 60 as one-way toll and Rs 90 for the return journey. With the implementation of revised rate list, the return journey from Nijjarpura toll plaza would cost Rs 95.

New toll rates applicable from tomorrow

  • The new rates will be implemented on April 1.
  • The firm operating the Nijjarpura plaza on the national highway from Amritsar to Jalandhar was currently collecting Rs 60 as one-way toll and Rs 90 for the return journey.
  • With the implementation of revised rate list, the return journey from Nijjarpura toll plaza would cost Rs 95.
  • Similarly, now commuters would have to pay Rs 175, instead of 170,for return journey at the Waryam Nangal toll plaza on the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway
  • The authorities have been collecting Rs 110 as one-way toll and Rs 170 for return journey.
  • It is learnt that there would be a nominal hike in toll rates for large & commercial vehicles too.

Similarly, the rates have been revised at the Waryam Nangal toll plaza on the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway. As per the revised rate list, now the return journey would cost Rs 175 instead of Rs 170.

The authorities have been collecting Rs 110 as one-way toll and Rs 170 for return journey. There would be a nominal hike in toll rates for large and commercial vehicles too.

A Nominal hike

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the rates from time to time. It is not an annual hike, but the increase at the Nijjarpura toll plaza is very nominal this time. It would not put much burden on commuters. We will display the new rate charts tomorrow. — Yadwinder Singh, In-charge, Nijjarpura toll plaza

Poor roads despite frequent hike

The hike is unfair. We used to pay Rs 25 for one-side journey till 2020. Now, it has increased to Rs 60 within a couple of years. Meanwhile, the road infrastructure has deteriorated during these years. Also, we continue to face frequent traffic jams and other problems while commuting on the highways despite paying toll. — Ranjit Singh, Teacher, Private institution, Beas

“The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the rates from time to time. It is not an annual hike, but the increase at the Nijjarpura toll plaza is very nominal this time. It would not put much burden on commuters. We will display the new rate charts tomorrow,” said Yadwinder Singh, in-charge at the Nijjarpura toll plaza.

However, the commuters have raised concerns over the ‘regular’ hike on the toll plazas. Ranjit Singh, a teacher at a private institution in Beas, said, “The hike is unfair. We used to pay Rs 25 for one-side journey till 2020. Now, it has increased to Rs 60 within a couple of years. Meanwhile, the road infrastructure has deteriorated during these years. Also, we continue to face frequent traffic jams and other problems while commuting on the highways despite paying the toll.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates in 8th list; fields Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar

2
Entertainment

What was it that Imtiaz Ali said made Diljit Dosanjh cry like a kid at ‘Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch

3
Patiala

10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

4
Pollywood

‘Abhi to madam…’: When Kapil Sharma was asked to invite his wife Ginni Chatrath on his comedy show

5
Punjab

Former Punjab Police SP sentenced to 10 years in jail in a 32-year-old case

6
Trending

Video of fake Coca-Cola drink goes viral, netizens express shock

7
Trending

Woman’s baggage carousel video gets her over 2 million views

8
Diaspora

Did Indians on H1-B visas replace American workers at TCS in US? Here is what we know of the allegation

9
Punjab

Preneet Kaur, Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Hans Raj Hans BJP’s Punjab picks for Lok Sabha election

10
India

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...

Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today

Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today

In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...

PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress

PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress

While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar

The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...


Cities

View All

MC sets record, collects ~37 crore property tax

MC sets record, collects Rs 37 crore property tax

Farmers protest ‘dissolution’ of market panels

Three arrested with heroin worth Rs 10 cr

Youth injured as Congress leader ‘opens’ fire amid pigeon-flying contest

Ajnala store owner, spouse detained at house, looted

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Fire disrupts heart surgery at PGI

INDIA VOTES 2024: PM Modi to hold rally in mid-May

BJP starts campaign to install name plates in UT

Leaders of three parties join SAD

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

Excise policy case: ED quizzes AAP minister Gahlot for 5 hrs

INDIA rally is to save democracy, not about one individual: Congress

Congress, AAP stand united in corruption sagas: BJP

Ensuring women safety in Capital continues to be a pressing concern

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Party hopper Rinku is BJP candidate from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: BSP fields Rakesh from Hoshiarpur

Maha rally against Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP leaders, workers gear up for Delhi protest

Toll tax at Ladhowal plaza to increase from tomorrow

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Five trees fall as high-velocity winds hit Ludhiana

Man booked for duping immigration company owner of Rs 25 lakh

Offered Rs 5 cr, LS seat to join BJP, claims AAP MLA

INDIA VOTES 2024: AROs issue 48 notices to political parties in two days

Civil Surgeon orders probe into girl’s death after eating cake

Civil Surgeon orders probe into girl’s death after eating cake

DBU launches campaign on crop residue management

Former president of Shutrana Youth Congress switches loyalty to BJP