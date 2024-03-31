Shell out more at district toll plazas

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 30

There would be a hike of Rs 5 at the two toll plazas on the national highways in Amritsar district for cars and light vehicles. The new toll rates would be implemented on April 1.

The firm operating the Nijjarpura plaza on the national highway from Amritsar to Jalandhar was currently collecting Rs 60 as one-way toll and Rs 90 for the return journey. With the implementation of revised rate list, the return journey from Nijjarpura toll plaza would cost Rs 95.

New toll rates applicable from tomorrow The new rates will be implemented on April 1.

The firm operating the Nijjarpura plaza on the national highway from Amritsar to Jalandhar was currently collecting Rs 60 as one-way toll and Rs 90 for the return journey.

With the implementation of revised rate list, the return journey from Nijjarpura toll plaza would cost Rs 95.

Similarly, now commuters would have to pay Rs 175, instead of 170,for return journey at the Waryam Nangal toll plaza on the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway

The authorities have been collecting Rs 110 as one-way toll and Rs 170 for return journey.

It is learnt that there would be a nominal hike in toll rates for large & commercial vehicles too.

Similarly, the rates have been revised at the Waryam Nangal toll plaza on the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway. As per the revised rate list, now the return journey would cost Rs 175 instead of Rs 170.

The authorities have been collecting Rs 110 as one-way toll and Rs 170 for return journey. There would be a nominal hike in toll rates for large and commercial vehicles too.

A Nominal hike The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the rates from time to time. It is not an annual hike, but the increase at the Nijjarpura toll plaza is very nominal this time. It would not put much burden on commuters. We will display the new rate charts tomorrow. — Yadwinder Singh, In-charge, Nijjarpura toll plaza Poor roads despite frequent hike The hike is unfair. We used to pay Rs 25 for one-side journey till 2020. Now, it has increased to Rs 60 within a couple of years. Meanwhile, the road infrastructure has deteriorated during these years. Also, we continue to face frequent traffic jams and other problems while commuting on the highways despite paying toll. — Ranjit Singh, Teacher, Private institution, Beas

“The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the rates from time to time. It is not an annual hike, but the increase at the Nijjarpura toll plaza is very nominal this time. It would not put much burden on commuters. We will display the new rate charts tomorrow,” said Yadwinder Singh, in-charge at the Nijjarpura toll plaza.

However, the commuters have raised concerns over the ‘regular’ hike on the toll plazas. Ranjit Singh, a teacher at a private institution in Beas, said, “The hike is unfair. We used to pay Rs 25 for one-side journey till 2020. Now, it has increased to Rs 60 within a couple of years. Meanwhile, the road infrastructure has deteriorated during these years. Also, we continue to face frequent traffic jams and other problems while commuting on the highways despite paying the toll.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.