Sher-e-Punjab's summer retreat

A summer abode to Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the Ram Bagh Palace is an important site of history and heritage for the young generation of Punjabis. Turned into a museum and recently opened to the public, Tribune correspondent Neha Saini and lensman Sunil Kumar give you a glimpse into what the past holds for future...

Sher-e-Punjab's summer retreat

After much delay, the Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh that was completed in 1831 has now been turned into a museum.

Ram Bagh Palace, popularly known as the Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, is over 190-year-old heritage building that stood through the storm of time. Completed in 1831, although the construction began in 1819, the Summer Palace and its surrounding structure forms the entire Ram Bagh complex. After 14 years of delay and disrupted restoration work, the palace has now been turned into a museum and historical gallery and reopened for the public.

A replica of the Kohinoor.
A model of Ram Bagh’s original structure displayed at the museum and historical gallery.
Wrought iron cannons placed at the entrance of the museum inside the Summer Palace.

Undergoing a visual and minor structural transformation, the Summer Palace museum houses multiple art and manuscript galleries, weapons gallery, with statues of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Maharani Jind Kaur, Maharaja Khadak Singh, Hari Singh Nalwa and Sham Singh Attari. A walk inside the two-storeyed building, that has a basement as well, is like taking a stroll through history. The Ram Bagh complex, including the Summer Palace, is a protected monument of national importance and has been under ASI’s supervision. The entire complex comprises the main Summer Palace, that was the housing quarters of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and his family; a hammam ghar or bathhouse; Deorhis or gateways; watchtowers; baradari and munshikhana.

The second floor gallery opens into the living quarters that were recreated using heritage period furniture and other elements.
A handmade long Zanjail gun from the 17-18th century on display.
A map of Ram Bagh or Gulgast-i-Punjab by Tota Ram made in 1860.

The main museum inside the Summer Palace, among its prominent displays, has handwritten military manual of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, written between 1822 and 1830 in Persian script. It also displays a handmade map of the Ram Bagh complex or Gulgast-i-Punjab by Tota Ram in 1860 and a model based on that map. Among the prominent art works of the era are the miniatures on ivory that stand out for their sheer intricacies and rich textures. Handsome portraits of Maharajas and other significant social and political figures of the time, these miniatures are housed in a temperature-controlled gallery. Drawings and documented lithographs by Emily Eden, an English poet and novelist, also find place in the arts gallery.

A depiction of marriage of the Maharaja with Maharani Mehtaab Kaur.
Life-size statues have been created to depict the court scene with statues of the Maharaja, Hari Singh Nalwa & Sham Singh Attari.
 A depiction of Maharaja Kharak Singh holding a discussion with Kunwar Naunihal Singh and minister Dhian Singh.
Pistols & handguns that were a part of armoury of Maharaja’s family.
A gallery houses life-size statue of Maharani Jindan in resting mode. It catches one’s eye for fine details of her jewellery and clothes.

Other features that stand out include the weapon gallery that displays different handmade guns and combat weapons of the time. Zanjail guns, camel guns and wood-made barrels, ivory-handle swords, carved bows and arrows all give us a glimpse into what empowered Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s artillery. The guns and cannons that were built during his time were unprecedented due to their efficiency and sheer craftsmanship.

Portrait of Hari SIngh Nalwa
Portrait of Sham Singh Attari
A portrait of Princess Sophie Duleep Singh Bumba, daughter of Maharaja Duleep Singh, displayed at the 2nd floor.

Attention to detail on the costumes and jewellery on the life-size statues of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Maharani Jind Kaur remind you of the royalty. The intricate glass mosaic work and wooden inlay work on ceilings of the palace are a reminder of the rich legacy that they have left behind. The doorways that open into the past and show us splendid heritage definitely makes for a day’s worth of history lesson.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

2
J & K terror-funding case

How 'Jack' and 'John' played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

3
Nation

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

4
Punjab

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

5
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

6
Punjab

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

7
Nation

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

8
Punjab

LS secretariat asks estates officer to initiate eviction proceedings against ex-AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

9
Delhi

ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many

10
Punjab

Punjab and UK agree for further tie-up in agriculture, IT, food processing

Don't Miss

View All
Posing as dummy customer, man films drug peddler
Chandigarh

Posing as dummy customer, Zirakpur man films drug peddler

152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products
Punjab 'One Station One Product' scheme

152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal, J&K to promote local products

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

It’s never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart
Trending

It's never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart

Top News

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

10 militants killed in 3 days

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...

NAS-2021 Report: Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children

Cities

View All

Drone movements continue unabated

Drone movements continue unabated

4 companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 PAP cops in city

Ultrasound centre sealed

MTP wing starts removing debris from basement

SMS service to pay property tax evincing good response

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

No lessons learnt , only 70 PGs have fire NOC

No lessons learnt, only 70 PGs in Chandigarh have fire NOC

Officer caught taking Rs 30K bribe for fire NOC in Chandigarh

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

Newspaper vendor dies as speeding Thar hits scooter in Chandigarh

Mohali sees Covid death after 84 days, 3 new cases

Defamation case against Manish Sisodia in Una

Defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Una

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Una

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

Covid waning: Only 39 cases so far this month

13-year-old pugilist clinches silver in sub-junior nationals

Cash, cell phones looted at gunpoint

Sports trials: Low turnout on Day 2

Son held for Ludhiana couple’s murder

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

Atal apartments: LIT to hold draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

195 acres of land freed from illegal occupation in Ludhiana district

131 black spots identified in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab

Complete flyover project by Sept 30, Ludhiana East MLA asks NHAI

Phone found on drug ‘kingpin’ Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Phone found on drug 'kingpin' Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

MC funds recalled, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur slams Punjab Govt

SGPC chief inaugurates solar plant at gurdwara

MC to start night sweeping, patrolling

Over 27L doses administered in district so far, say health officials