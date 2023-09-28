Shifted retail vendors encroach on road to Vallah mandi again

Amritsar, September 27
After a fortnight of being shifted from the Vallah sabzi mandi’s main internal roads to its rear side, over 75 retail vendors have again encroached on the external roads of the mandi leading to congestion and traffic jams on the road.
They were shifted to the rear site of the Vallah mandi during a three-day drive concluded on September 11. A posse of police personnel and officials of the Market Committee were part of the teams deputed to ensure successful shift of the vendors to the new site.
Retail vendors stated that they shifted to the mandi approaching road as they were facing many difficulties at the new site. The alternate site did not have any shed and they were operating their stalls out in the open under a scorching sun. Besides, no customer came to the extreme backside of the mandi. They were still running their stalls under a scorching sun, but now they were at least getting customers and earning a livelihood for their families.
However, commission agents and vegetable suppliers are perturbed over their shifting to the new site.
