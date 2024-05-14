Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee employee dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

Mystery shrouds the death of an Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) employee, Charanjit Singh, who allegedly died after consuming acid. The incident occurred on May 4 and he died at Guru Ram Dass Hospital, Vallah, last night. He was a record keeper in the SGPC.

Earlier, his family had accused SGPC officials of harassing him due to which he took the extreme step. However, the police said inquest proceedings had been initiated in the case following written statement by the victim’s kin. The police said the family gave in writing that they did not suspect the involvement of anyone in his death. As per information, the victim consumed acid near Taran Wala pull on May 4. Bystanders rushed him to Guru Ram Dass Hospital and informed his family members and the police. Talbir Singh Gill, who recently joined AAP, said if kin of the deceased approach him, he would help them in getting justice. He said this was not an isolated case. A youth was earlier thrashed by SGPC employees.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#SGPC #Sikhs