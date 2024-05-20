Shiv sena appoints office-bearers

Phagwara: Shiv Sena leader Rohit Kumar has been appointed president of Shiv Sena (Punjab), Phagwara, while Harpreet, Chetan and Amarjit Singh have been appointed vice-presidents of the Phagwara unit of the Shiv Sena. The appointments were announced in a meeting held at Shri Hanuman Garrhi Phagwara on Sunday. OC
Students visit old-age home
Jalandhar: A group of students from AGI Global School visited an old age home on Sunday. The children interacted with the senior citizens, listening to their stories and experiences. Principal Surinderjit Kaur said the visit was organised to teach students about the importance of kindness towards the elderly. AGI Educational Society chairperson Salwinderjit Kaur said teaching respect for elders was crucial for their social development.
