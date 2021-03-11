Shooting outside Khalsa College, Amritsar: Police fail to nab murder suspects

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 2

The police have failed to nab the culprits behind the broad daylight killing of a youth outside Khalsa College here on Wednesday.

The police have booked around six persons for murder and attempt to murder in the case. Among those booked included Gurjit Singh, alias Gujant of Sheikhupura in Jandiala Guru, Manjinder Singh of Chawinda Devi village, Guri and Ravinder Singh, besides two unidentified persons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashpal Singh said police teams were carrying out raids at suspected hideouts of the suspects who are absconding.

Lakhwinder Singh, father of victim Lovepreet Singh, told the police that Lovepreet along with his friend Gursimran Singh of Aliwal village in Batala had a quarrel with the accused over a female friend. This took an ugly turn when the accused shot at his son and Gursimran. They were critically injured and rushed to a private hospital where Lovepreet succumbed to his injuries and Gursimran is still fighting for life.

Rashpal said the accused had been identified and would be arrested soon.

Later on Wednesday evening, Commissioner of Police Arun Pal Singh clarified that the incident was the fallout of personal enmity and it was not a gang war.

The incident has exposed hollow claims of fool-proof security in the city by Punjab Police which was on high alert following recent developments, including seizure of explosives and weapons. The police have sealed entry and exit points and set up permanent nakas and intensified checking of vehicles.

