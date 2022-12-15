Shopkeepers peeved over parking row in palika Bazar

The shopkeepers of Palika Bazar in Tarn Taran, in a letter to the state government and other prominent citizens, have written about the alleged unlawful orders of the administration on converting the open space in Palika Bazar into a parking lot for the general public. In the letter, the shopkeepers reminded the Deputy Commissioner and other senior officials that the shopkeepers had purchased all the shops from the Municipal Council in an open auction and the administration had no concern with the Palika Bazar at present. The shopkeepers said the administration, in the orders issued recently, had violated the set norms. The shopkeepers also contradicted the claim of the administration that the taxi stand, previously being run from Palika Bazar, had been shifted to some other place. The shopkeepers asked the administration as to how the taxi stand had been allowed to run from the Bazar as it was the property of shopkeepers. The shopkeepers had suggested that the administration read all the terms and condition mentioned in the sale deed of the shops about whether there was any provision to convert Palika Bazar’s open space into a parking lot. Gurmeet Singh Jassal and other representatives of the Bazar said they had been appealing to the administration to make alternative arrangement for the taxi stand but all their requests went unheard by the administration and reports of regular quarrels between the shopkeepers and the taxi drivers keep coming in. The shopkeepers said the open space of Palika Bazar was meant for their own customers to park their vehicles in front and in if the general public chose to park their vehicles there, then no space would be left for the customers would park their vehicles. In another development, teacher unions of government schools raised their voice against the orders of the Deputy Commissioner against taking their mobile phones to classrooms as the state government had not imposed any ban on it. The teachers union took serious note of the orders of the DC in his visit to the school asking them not to park their vehicles in the school complex as the administration or the Education Department had not provided any parking facilities in government schools.

Sehajdeep shines in athletics

Sehajdeep Singh on the victory stand. Photos: Gurbaxpuri

Sehajdeep Singh, a student of Class V of Government Elementary School, Dadehar Sahib (Tarn Taran), was adjudged the best athlete (state level) in the recently concluded 42nd Punjab State Primary School Games 2022 held in Sangrur. Sehajdeep Singh won three medals in different events. Paramjit Singh Gill, Deputy District Education Officer (Elementary) said that in long jump and 600 metre race, Sehajdeep Singh won gold and in 400 metre race, he got a silver medal and was declared the best athlete in the state. Sehajdeep Singh has been practising since he was in Class III at Sant Baba Wisakha Singh Sport Club in Dadehar Sahib under the coaching of his teacher Gurwinder Singh Babbu. The club was being run with assistance from donors and NRIs of the village. The club was also providing diet to as many as 100 players of the area practising in the Dadehar Sahib village playground. Sehajdeep is the son of Bikramjit Singh and Amandeep Kaur, who are daily wager and belongs to the downtrodden section.

(contributed by Gurbaxpuri)