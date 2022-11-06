Shops shut, railway tracks blocked during bandh in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 5

Following a call for a ‘bandh’ from various Hindu outfits, shops, business establishments and schools in the city remained shut today.

The outfits have been protesting over the assassination of Shiv Sena (Taksali) president Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead outside Gopal Mandir in Kashmir Avenue on the Majitha road here yesterday.

A heavy police force deployed at the Shivala Phatak in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

At the Rattan Singh Chowk, the situation grew tense as three Sikh youths allegedly pelted stones at those involved in the forced shutdown of shops and business establishments. The protesters were armed with fire weapons. However, the situation was later brought under control.

Heavy police force remained deputed at the hospital where the autopsy of Suri was conducted by a medical board. The elaborate security arrangements were made in different parts of the city, including Suri’s residence.

Markets and business establishments wear a deserted look in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal said the cops were taking measures to thwart any untoward incident.

Besides, a group of Hindu activists blocked the rail traffic near the Shivala railway crossing. The agitators demanded that the slain political leader be given the status of a martyr. The protest ended after officials of the district administration and the police reached the residence of the deceased to meet with the bereaved.