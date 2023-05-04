Short term course on ICT tools for teaching-learning at KCET

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

A short-term course on free ICT tools for teaching-learning and research was organised by Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) in association with National Institute of Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh. Sandeep Rishi, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Amritsar, inaugurated the workshop, which aims at providing hands on knowledge on digital learning tools to teachers, especially in the field of research.

KCET director Manju Bala said, “Main motive of the course is to acquaint the faculty with latest information and communication technology which they can use for the better teaching practices as well as in research. With the change in time, teaching methods have also changed so it is very important that teachers upgrade themselves with latest tools and technologies. Now that many universities and colleges are adopting NEP2020, digital teaching will be the focus of classroom learning.”

During the course, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, course coordinator, NITTTR, interacted with the faculty and motivated them to be more versed with ICT tools and technologies for the better research and teaching learning processes. Rupinder Singh, Dr Gaurav Kumar and Ajay Godara, were the resource persons who delivered the talks on topics like artificial intelligence and social media-based free platforms for academics and research, e-learning and digital pedagogy using MOODLE, intellectual property rights, bibliographic analysis using VOS viewer, mendley, ICT tools for content delivery, multisim live online simulator, OBS tools, aurdino-based system using TinkerCAD, and many more. During the course there were hands on and practical sessions also organised for the practice of participants.

The KCET will also be hosting more such workshops for teachers before transition towards NEP2020.