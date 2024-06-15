SHOs, police posts in-charge shifted in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 14

Newly appointed Police Commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon today transferred 28 cops, including SHOs and in-charges of various police posts here.

These are the first transfers after the Lok Sabha polls. Many police officials were transferred out of station on the directions of the Election Commission of India in view of Lok Sabha elections. After the elections, they were transferred back to Police Lines here.

According to police, the transfers were made solely on administrative grounds. As many as 10 inspector rank officials were transferred from Police Lines to police stations as SHO. These include Neeraj Kumar who is now posted as SHO Division C police station while Harsandeep Singh was transferred as SHO to Division E police station.

Similarly, Jaspal Singh, Sarmail Singh, Mohit Kumar, Harparkash Singh, Vinod Sharma and Amarjot Kaur were posted as SHOs at Cantonment, Chheharta, Division D, Maqboolpura, Mohkampura and Verka police stations, respectively. Inspector Manjit Singh was shifted from the Police Lines as in-charge Civil Suit branch.

SHO Manjit Kaur was shifted from Division E police station to Gate Hakima police station while SI Satnam was transferred to Islamabad police station as SHO from Gate Hakima police station. Amolakdeep Singh, in-charge CIA staff-1 was made SHO, Civil Lines police station here while Amandeep Singh was transferred as in-charge, CIA staff -1 from Law School.

