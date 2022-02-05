‘Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday said PCC president Navjot Sidhu appeared to have animosity towards people belonging to the Scheduled Caste community and his rude behaviour against the Hindu and Christian communities was resulting in a mass exodus of both communities as well as other minority communities from the Congress.

Majithia was addressing mediapersons after Congress minority leader and its former Gurdaspur district president Roshan Joseph joined the SAD along with his supporters. The occasion also witnessed the joining of Congress’ minorities wing secretary Jaikaran Singh, former councillor Satinder Singh Virdi and a large number of advocates, including Gagandeep Anand, Yogesh Kumar, Hitesh Malhotra, Ritesh Anshu Prince, Kamaljit Singh, Gurpal Singh, Jatinder and Vikas joining the SAD.

Majithia said Sidhu seemed to be bent on dividing society on communal lines. “His open animosity towards CM Charanjit Singh Channi and disrespect towards SC community people is there for all to see. He cannot tolerate the fact that a leader from the SC community has become the CM. He even opposed the candidature of senior SC leader Mohinder Kaypee for this reason alone. There is also resentment among the Hindu community that he has been insulting former Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar. That is why people are leaving him and he was distributing party posts to leaders from the constituency to keep them in the party,” he said.

On crumbling infrastructure in Sidhu’s Amritsar East constituency, Majithia said, “Asia’s biggest vegetable market falls in the constituency, but it has been completely ignored. “The ‘mandi’ is a picture of neglect despite the fact that Sidhu has represented this constituency for nearly 18 years now,” he said.

On the arrest of Channi’s nephew Honey by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in sand mining and recovery of crores of rupees from his possession, he said, “The money recovered from Channi’s nephew belonged to the Chief Minister himself. Honey was just a conduit for collecting the money. The ED should initiate action against Channi in the case,” he added.

Meanwhile, Roshan Joseph said the Congress had hurt the sentiments of the Christian community during Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Punjab. He said even though it was Navjot Sidhu’s responsibility to ensure that due respect is given to the Christian community during Rahul’s visit, the latter did not even stop Rahul’s bus to greet Christian priests waiting for him on the road.

