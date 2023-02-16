Signage should be in mother tounge: Amritsar DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 15

The District Language Department, along with District Education Department, organised a Punjabi language awareness rally with the support of renowned writers. The rally was flagged off by Harpreet Singh Sudan, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner (DC). The DC, while addressing the awareness rally, said Punjabi was the state language of Punjab and it was our duty to introduce the language in all official communique. “According to the state government’s announcement, the board and names of all institutions should be written in Punjabi on priority basis,” he said.

District Education Officer, Jugraj Singh Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar, District Education Officer AS And Deputy District Education Officer, Dr Rekha Mahajan also participated in the awareness rally and said all government, semi-government and private institutions should take pride in Punjabi language by writing name-plates etc. on their boards in Punjabi (Gurmukhi script). Writers Ajit Singh Nabipuri, Manmohan Singh Basarke and Deep Davinder joined the rally and raised their voice in favor of Punjabi by singing songs and poems that highlighted the history and heritage of Punjabi.