Signboards in Punjabi: Amritsar residents hail move

Amritsar, November 21
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s call to start a mass movement to use “Punjabi language” in signboards on private and public buildings across the state has evoked mixed response.
Though a large section of society hailed the decision terming it as a ‘milestone’ to promote the mother tongue, others feel that any legal action against those who fail to do so would be uncalled for.
A resident, Sukhwinder Singh, said, “The government must first ensure that all official works are done in Punjabi. In public offices, most importantly in judiciary, the work is done in the language with which most people are not comfortable.” He added that the government should ensure that all government letters and communications are done in the language which people understand.
Many residents feel that the outcome of the move would depend on the government’s will to implement its orders.
“So far, the CM has made it clear that all signboards should Punjabi as a prominent language but much depends on what action it would take once the deadline is over.” He said instead of forcing people to use one or other language, the government should motivate them by setting an example.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna