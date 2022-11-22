Signboards in Punjabi: Amritsar residents hail move

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s call to start a mass movement to use “Punjabi language” in signboards on private and public buildings across the state has evoked mixed response.

Though a large section of society hailed the decision terming it as a ‘milestone’ to promote the mother tongue, others feel that any legal action against those who fail to do so would be uncalled for.

A resident, Sukhwinder Singh, said, “The government must first ensure that all official works are done in Punjabi. In public offices, most importantly in judiciary, the work is done in the language with which most people are not comfortable.” He added that the government should ensure that all government letters and communications are done in the language which people understand.

Many residents feel that the outcome of the move would depend on the government’s will to implement its orders.

“So far, the CM has made it clear that all signboards should Punjabi as a prominent language but much depends on what action it would take once the deadline is over.” He said instead of forcing people to use one or other language, the government should motivate them by setting an example.