Sikh bodies ask govt to act in case of missing Guru Granth Sahib ‘Saroops’

Amritsar, August 8

Irked at the AAP government in Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, for not taking action against the missing ‘Saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib, Sri Guru Singh Sabha along with other Sikh organisations will hold a meeting here on August 21 to chalk out the next course of action.

Amrik Singh Ajnala, senior Sikh leader, said a large number of like-minded Sikh associations would take part in the meeting. He cautioned that the government would be held responsible for the consequences by ignoring the demand of the panthic leaders. Ajnala recalled that a delegation of panthic parties had met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with their demands on July 2, 2022.

Their demands included recovery of 328 ‘Saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib, which had gone missing from the possession of the SGPC, a 100-year-old missing ‘Saroop’ from Gurdwara Ardaspur Sahib in Kalyan village of Patiala and another ‘Saroop’ from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala.

Other panthic leaders like Resham Singh and Chamkaur Singh demanded that those involved in these criminal activities should be brought to book.

