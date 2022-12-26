Sikh bodies hold gurmat events

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, DECEMBER 25

Various Sikh organisations held programmes to pay tributes to Sahibzadas, Mata Gujri and all martyrs of Chamkaur Sahib here on Sunday.

Panthic Talmel Sangathan, an umbrella organisation of several sikh bodies observed the martyrdom day. A religious programme was held at Sakatri Bagh in which Sikh religious peronalities took part. As many as 1,000 children dressed in khalsai bane (traditional sikh attire) participated in various competitions like turban tying, poetry recitation, slogan writing and others.

The programme was organised by the Panthic Talmel Sangathan along with Akaal Purkh Ki Fauj, as a part of the Shiromani Committee’s directions to mark martyrdom week of Sahibzadas from December 21 to December 28.