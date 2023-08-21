Sikh bodies seek withdrawal of passport for travel to Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor

Gurdaspur, August 20
Various Sikh organisations held a prayer meeting at the zero line near the Kartarpur corridor today. They urged the government to waive the condition of passport for travel to Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor.
Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, SGPC secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal and former Nakodar MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala were among those who attended the meeting.
Alliance of Sikh Organisations, the United Sikh Students Federation and the Aalmi Punjabi Sangat took part in the meeting.
Gangveer Singh Rathour, a spokesman of the Aalmi Punjabi Sangat, said it was decided at the meeting to urge the Union Government to ensure that pilgrims do not need passports for travelling to Pakistan. “Instead, the government should issue special passes for devotees who want to go to Pakistan through the corridor. A majority of people living in the rural areas do not have passports and are not allowed to travel. More and more devotees will be able to go to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan provided the passport condition is waived off,” he said.
He added that the security agencies should make efforts to curb the smuggling of drugs from across the border.
“Drugs are being freely smuggled from Pakistan by unscrupulous elements using drones and other means which include pushing in heroin through the wire-meshing. Both the Pakistan and the Indian governments should make sincere efforts to prevent drug smuggling,” he said.
Free trade should be allowed between Indian and Pakistani Punjabs, he said.
