Sikh Sadbhawna Dal demands CBI probe into missing 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

An indefinite dharna by the Sikh Sadbhawna Dal (SSD) near Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur to protest against the disappearance of 328 “saroops” of the Guru Granth Sahib “has been forcefully lifted by the police”.

This was alleged by SSD president Bhai Baldev Singh Wadala during a press conference here today. He appealed to the Centre to implement President’s rule in Punjab and conduct a CBI investigation into the missing holy scriptures from the SGPC’s possession.

Attacking the Mann government, he alleged that last night over 10 policemen attacked the protesters silently and forcibly removed them from the protest site.

He alleged that the police force never bothered to keep the sanctity of the Gurbani ‘pothis’ (small holy scriptures), langar material, siri sahib (religious symbols) and turban while dragging the elders, youngsters and even women who were staging a peaceful protest.

He claimed that all were made to board a bus during midnight and transported to Patiala jail and later to Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib and then dropped them at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara.

He also alleged that the mobile phones and other belongings, including wallets, were also snatched away by the policemen, who appeared to be in an inebriated condition.

Activists of the SSD have been continuously staging protest against the SGPC in this regard at the Heritage Street leading to the Golden Temple for the past over a year.

