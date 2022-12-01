Sikh students seek ban on Dastan-e-Sirhind

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 30

After several Sikh groups came out in protest against the film “Dastan-e-Sirhind”, a group of students from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) also called out the makers of the film for hurting Sikh sentiments.

The protests were led by the United Sikh Students organisation, whose members said showing Chhote Sahibzade (sons of Guru Gobind Singh) through animation is condemnable and must be banned. “The film, which was made in 2017, was stopped from being released by the SGPC and no NOC has been given to the film. After five years, the makers have again announced the release date as December 2 and it is highly objectionable for personifying Chhote Sahibzade through animation. We demand that the film’s release be stopped and it must be banned by the government,” said Jugraj Singh, member of the United Sikh Students organisation.

The film ‘Dastan-e-Sirhind’, has generated a controversy after the reports surfaced that the Chhote Sahibzade have reportedly been personified through animation.

