Sikh students seek ban on Dastan-e-Sirhind

Amritsar, November 30
After several Sikh groups came out in protest against the film “Dastan-e-Sirhind”, a group of students from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) also called out the makers of the film for hurting Sikh sentiments.
The protests were led by the United Sikh Students organisation, whose members said showing Chhote Sahibzade (sons of Guru Gobind Singh) through animation is condemnable and must be banned. “The film, which was made in 2017, was stopped from being released by the SGPC and no NOC has been given to the film. After five years, the makers have again announced the release date as December 2 and it is highly objectionable for personifying Chhote Sahibzade through animation. We demand that the film’s release be stopped and it must be banned by the government,” said Jugraj Singh, member of the United Sikh Students organisation.
The film ‘Dastan-e-Sirhind’, has generated a controversy after the reports surfaced that the Chhote Sahibzade have reportedly been personified through animation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 4.92 pc turnout in first hour of polling; centenarian woman, ex-CM Rupani among early voters
89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray
On third such occasion in Supreme Court’s history, all-women bench formed to hear matters
The two-judge bench is currently sitting in Court No 11 of t...
Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture
His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours
Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test
Before he undergoes the narco analysis test, a general check...
'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...