Sikhs part & parcel of British defence forces: UK Major Gen

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 9

An 11-member delegation of the UK Army, led by Major General Celia Jane Harvey, visited Khalsa College and Atam Public School today.

The delegation met the functionaries of the Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) and also toured the historic college along with cultural centres.

The delegation at a school in Amritsar.

Major General Harvey remembered the heroes of the battle of Saragarhi while touring the Sikh History Research Centre.

“Sikhs are a part and parcel of the United Kingdom Defence Forces and are entitled to wear turban and other articles of faith. The role of Sikh soldiers during the two World Wars was exemplary and many European countries owe their freedom to the brave soldiers from Punjab,” she said.

During discussions with KCGC honourary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Harvey showered praises at Sikh community, which she said had earned respect worldwide for its bravery and immense sacrifices.

“The Sikh soldiers have shed blood for the protection of the oppressed and helpless. They are quoted as examples for bravery,” she said, while referring to Saragarhi battle in which 21 brave Sikh soldiers faced 10,000 Afghans.

Chhina said many Sikhs and Punjabis had settled abroad and had made a significant contribution to the prosperity of countries, including the UK, Canada and the US. He also gave a detailed account of the Saragarhi battle and how Sikhs drew their power and sacrificing spirit from the lives of Gurus and Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Chairman of the Saragarhi Foundation Gurinder Pal Singh Josan, who was instrumental in bringing the UK delegation, said the British Army officials wanted to interact with Sikh intellectuals as they wanted Sikhs to follow their own ethos and traditions while serving in the UK Defence Forces. He along with General Harvey honoured Chhina and Khalsa College Principal Dr Mehal Singh. The Khalsa College management also honoured the visiting delegates.

Later, the delegation also visited Atam Public School, Islamabad, where they interacted with the students and staff. The school had put up an annual exhibition, displaying a collection of rare coins, jewellery, household items and artifacts, including traditional utensils, giving a glimpse into the rich past of Punjab.