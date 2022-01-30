Sikki files papers despite loan default allegations

Tarn Taran, January 29

Day after a bank wrote to the EC against allowing Congress candidate from Khadoor Sahib, Ramanjit Singh Sikki from filing nomination papers, he filed his papers on Saturday.

He was contesting from the seat for the third time. The CEC has forwarded the letter to the district electoral officer for further action, with copies to the AICC and PCC. The SDM-cum-returning officer had been asked to take necessary action, said Additional DC Jagwinderjit Singh Grewal.

In the communication to CEC, the bank authorities said Sikki had taken a loan of Rs 6.35 crore from the bank and had not paid any instalment since September 2020. The account was later declared non-performing asset (NPA) in December 2020.

Speaking to The Tribune Sikki said he was not served any notice and more over the issue related with the taking loan from the bank was nothing to do with election.

“I came to know about declaring defaulter by the bank from the media only while adding that it must be a forged document. It could be an old issue,” he said.

Ravinder Singh Brahampura, who filed nomination papers from here as SAD candidate, said he would challenge the nomination of Sikki at appropriate time. — OC