Silver jubilee celebrations of Naatshala kick off

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 18

Human sensibilities, emotions and psychology is being compromised, often ignored, in this ever-changing, fast-pace world that talks about aspirations, globalisation and modernism. These themes found a resonance with audience as two widely acclaimed stories by celebrated playwrights were adapted for stage at Punjab Naatshala at the inaugural show of their 10-day theatre festival.

‘The Overcoat’ written by Russian playwright Nikolai Gogol in 1852 still found relevance same On the first day of the 10-day silver jubilee festival, which began at Punjab Natshala, Jalandhar’s youth theatre group staged a Russian play, ‘The Overcoat’ adapted in hindi by Kamleshwar and directed by Ankur Sharma. The play weaves around a man’s pursuit of an overcoat to escape harshness of winters, as well as class-based remarks.

The second play, ‘Bhookh Agg Hai’, was staged by the Dastak theatre group. The play highlighted the issue of economic disparity being the reason for the class division, leading to human conflicts. Written by Krishna Baldev Vaid and adapted for stage by Rajinder Singh, the play stresses that hunger, if not satiated, can turn into hunger for other things. Punjab Naatshala founder Jatinder Brar, along with dramatist Kewal Dhaliwal, was present during the play.