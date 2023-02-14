Simarjeet Singh Bains pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains today paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. He also signed a pro forma that is meant for release of Sikh political prisoners. He said it was the double standards of the judiciary because of which the Sikh political prisoners were languishing in jails.

The former MLA from Ludhiana was released on bail in a rape case. He was also booked in 22 other cases, including attempt to murder, rioting and organising protest gatherings during the pandemic among others.