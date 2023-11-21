Six farm fire reported in Tarn Taran district; 2 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 20

Teams of the district administration noticed six farm fire spots on Sunday in which the farmers had burnt paddy straw and crop residue in their fields.

Five cases (FIRs) have been registered against six, including two unidentified persons. Police said on Monday that two of the farmers have been arrested and two are absconding. Farmer Balwinder Singh Bittu of Khadoor Sahib has been arrested by the Goindwal Sahib police and Harpal Singh of Karmunwala has been arrested by Chohla Sahib police.

Baljit Singh of Lehian and Paramjit Singh of Busse village who set fire in their fields were absconding. Cases under Section 188 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

