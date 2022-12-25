Six loot truck loaded with peas near Tangra

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 24

Six unidentified persons looted a truck loaded with peas. One of the suspects was dressed in police uniform, who signalled the truck to stop. He asked the truck driver to accompany him to the police station as the vehicle was overloaded.

Later, they dumped the truck driver on the road and fled from the spot. The truck was later found from outside a dhaba near Mallian village on the GT Road here. As many as 220 bags of peas were missing from the truck.

The police have registered a case against the suspects under section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this regard. Further investigations were on to identify the suspects.

Meharban Singh, a resident of Buland Shehar in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that he was going to Delhi on his truck, bearing registration number UP13-CT-1775, after loading peas from Jandiala Guru. When he reached near Tangra, a man wearing police uniform signalled him to stop the vehicle. When he stopped the truck, five persons in civilian clothes reached there. They said the truck was overloaded and asked him to accompany them to the police station.

Meharban said some suspects made him sit in a car, while others drove the truck. Later, they dumped him at some unknown place and fled from the spot. He tried to trace the suspects, but to no avail, following which he approached the police.

Balwinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Tarsikka police station, said the truck was later found from near Mallian village. It was empty as the suspects took away 220 bags of peas from the vehicle. “We have registered a case and initiated investigations to identify the suspects,” he said.