Six months on, no efforts to resume BRTS

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, December 26

Once a dream project of the government, the metro bus being run under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) is now in a state of neglect.

The operation of buses under the project has been suspended for the last six months. Workers and residents fear that the Rs 550-crore project may end due to the negligence of the authorities and the lack of political will to resume it.

The metro bus has been suspended since July 4, after a private firm, outsourced drivers and mechanics left the contract midway. Shortage and mismanagement of funds has been attributed as the main reason behind the suspension of the service.

Around 37,000 passengers, who used to travel with the BRTS daily, have been suffering after the bus went off road. Ironically, no one, not even the local politicians, have raised concerns and taken initiatives to resume the service.

The city paid a high price for this project, yet politicians and bureaucrats don’t seem to give two hoots about this public transport project.

In 2016, the government spent Rs 550 crore of public money on the BRTS while hundreds of century-old trees along the mall road were axed for the project.

“The Punjab Bus Metro Society had hired four private companies to operate the Metro bus service. These companies take care of security, tickets, technical support and call centres. A firm for drivers and mechanical assistance left the contract. Buses are now gathering dust at the BRTS bus terminal. A good project has been ruined due to negligence of the administration,” said Kulwat Singh, a social activist.

It has been alleged that former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal was in a hurry to launch the project to get benefit in the 2017 Assembly elections. Instead of making suitable financial arrangements for operating the bus service, the government made makeshift arrangements to launch the project.

