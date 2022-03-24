Six more Amritsar councillors, four from Sidhu's constituency, join AAP

Rintu now has 23 councillors in AAP & 5 MLAs are members of General House

Six more Amritsar councillors, four from Sidhu's constituency, join AAP

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 23

Strengthening Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu’s fight to prove a majority in the MC house, six more councillors joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at his office in New Delhi.

In a major setback to the Congress and Navjot Singh Sidhu, four councillors, two general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) and two block president of East constituency joined the AAP. Apart from this, two others — a BJP and an Akali councillor — also followed suit.

With the fresh development, Rintu now has 23 councillors in AAP and five MLAs are also members of the General House. Meanwhile, the Congress leaders, who were claiming to have the support of 50 councillors, would not be able to show a majority.

All four councillors, who joined the AAP on Wednesday, are from East constituency, from where Navjot Singh Sidhu had contested the elections.

Harpal Singh Master had enjoyed a close proximity with Sidhu. Earlier, Sukhdev Singh Chahal, another close aide of Sidhu, had joined the AAP a few days back.

The councillors including Parminder Kaur from Ward Number 21, Dalbir Kaur from Ward Number 45, Mandeep Kaur from Ward Number 25 and Ravinder Saini from Ward Number 24 are also from the Congress. Davinder Pehlwan of BJP from Ward Number 74 and Bibi Bholi of SAD from Ward Number 65 also joined the AAP.

Amar Pehlwan husband of councillor Mandeep Kaur, Block presidents Paramjit Singh and Sudarshan Sharma are also among those who met Sisodia in Delhi.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said: “There are some other councillors, who wanted to join the AAP. Now, we have around 25 councillors in AAP. The number may increase in next few days. The bold decisions being made by AAP leadership is also encouraging people to join Aam Aadmi Party. The Congress is dreaming to prove a majority in the House.”

