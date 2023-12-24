Six snatchers nabbed in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 23

The police have nabbed six snatchers in separate incidents here. The Sadar police arrested two snatchers including a juvenile in connection with a snatching incident reported two days ago. Those arrested were identified as Karan, alias Baby, of Mustfabad.

Varinder Singh Khosa, ACP, North, said Shiva, a resident of Banke Bihari Gali stated to the police that on Thursday night, he was returning home from his duty on his cycle. Two bike-borne persons hit his cycle with leg and he fell down. The suspects snatched Rs 10,000 cash and his cycle from him and fled from the spot.

During investigation, the police identified the duo and arrested them. The police recovered the bike, sharp weapon and snatched cycle from their possession.

In another incident the Cantonment police have arrested a snatcher identified as Rahul Kumar, alias Prince, of the Ranjit Avenue area. He worked in a saloon. He was arrested by the police four days ago with a car and Rs 1,210 in cash. During interrogation, Rahul disclosed that he had snatched Rs 3,800 and a mobile phone from man, who ironed clothes of the people in the Ranjit Vihar area, 10 days ago. He sold the mobile phone for Rs 2,000.

In the third incident, the Chheharata police have arrested three robbers identified as Rajan Singh, Arshpreet Singh and Sarvan Singh, all residents of Chhapa village in Tarn Taran. The police seized a snatched mobile and two bikes from their possession. They had looted Ravinder Singh of Baba Budda Singh Colony in the Guru Ki Wadali area on November 2. The miscreants were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation.