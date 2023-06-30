 Six snatching cases reported in Amritsar district on single day; 2 held : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
Six snatching cases reported in Amritsar district on single day; 2 held

A CCTV grab of robbers looting the Verka booth owner in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

The district witnessed six cases of snatching — three reported from the city and an equal number from rural areas in the past 24 hours. In two incidents, the victims managed to nab two snatchers.

In the first incident, a scooter-borne person was attacked with an iron rod by four robbers and robbed of his scooter (PB02CU 6414). The incident occurred around 1.20am when he was returning home after dropping his relative at the railway station. The victim, Chandan Kumar, sustained injury on his head. The incident occurred in Ranjit Avenue area near the police officers’ mess and the office of DIG (Border Range).

Similarly, in another incident, three masked persons, who were armed with pistols, snatched Rs 42,000 from Sukhdeep Singh, owner of a Verka booth in Green Avenue area, on Wednesday morning. The incident happened when he was unloading milk crates. The accused also decamped with a gold karah and earring from him. Ironically, the spot is located just a few metres away from the residence of AAP MLA and former IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh.

In the third incident, two unknown persons carrying sharp weapons robbed a local resident, Harmandeep Singh, of his scooter at 2am. He along with his friend was returning home after attending a function at his relative’s house. The miscreants also took away the mobile phone of his friend.

Three incidents were reported in rural areas. A finance firm employee was looted by three armed robbers when he was going towards the Ajnala side after collecting Rs 72,480 (as instalments) from clients yesterday. He said he was going from Motle village to Ajnala and when he reached near the Kamirpura village cremation ground, three bike-borne persons stopped him. They were holding sharp-edged weapons and a pistol. They snatched his bag and fled away.

Similarly, grocery store owner Rakesh Kumar of Jaintipur village told the police that he along with his brother Sanjiv Kumar was present at the shop at the Jaintipur bus stand. He said around 5pm yesterday, three youths came on a bike. They were armed with sharp edged weapons. Soon after entering the shop, they lifted Sanjiv’s mobile on the counter and took out Rs 15,000 from the cash box. He said they raised an alarm following which neighbouring shopkeepers arrived and caught hold of one snatchers while his two accomplices fled the spot. He was identified as Karanbir Singh of Ugrewal village and his two accomplices were Jagdish Singh and Harpreet Singh of Dalam village.

In another incident, two snatchers Gurpreet Singh of Tarn Taran and his unknown accomplice snatched a mobile phone from Mandeep Singh’s wife Mandeep Kaur, both residents of Dhanoe Khurd. He said they were going home from Amritsar around 5pm when the incident took place. As the bike of the robbers skidded, passersby nabbed Gurpreet while his accomplice fled away.

