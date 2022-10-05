Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

A student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Amritsar, Sejal (6) can solve bracket, of, division, multiplication, addition, and subtraction (BODMAS) problems within a fraction of seconds.

Finding answers to lengthy equations and reciting tables up to 150 is literally a child’s play for her! She can recite capitals of all 28 states and eight UTs of India within a minute.

While many quite elder to her might require a calculator for lengthy calculations, Sejal doesn’t.

She is likely to leave you baffled by her promptness and accuracy. Sejal started taking interest in numbers and calculations when she was four, while learning basic counting with her grandfather, Vijay Mahajan, who is a retired government employee.

“We discovered this during the lockdown, when I used to play with her, making her memorise numbers and alphabets. She was so fascinated by the numbers that when she turned five, she could recite counting and even began learning tables. Now, she can solve mathematics questions that are usually taught in Class IV or V,” says Mahajan.

Sejal can solve concepts of maths, considered advanced for her age, including square roots and cube roots, decimals, LCM and HCF. Vijay Mahajan spends most of his time training Sejal in advance mathematics and solving them in quickest possible time.

Sejal’s mother is a teacher and father Ajay Mahajan is a small business owner. “I love to solve mathematical problems,” she says, bubbling with joy.

“Sejal has an inquisitive mind. She delves deep into whatever she reads. She started reading at the age of five. We feel that she is indeed quite a special and a gifted child,” said her father Ajay.