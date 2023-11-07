SKM burns copies of FIR against news portal Newsclick

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

Farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) burnt the copies of FIR in front of the DC office here today. They were demanding that the Central government withdraw the FIR it had recently registered against journalists and owners of news portal Newsclick on the ground that the farmers’ movement had been named in the FIR.

The SKM leaders stated that charges levelled against the SKM in the same FIR are mala fide and false.

Farmer leaders Satnam Singh Ajnala, Jatinder Singh Chinna and others stated that all the allegations levelled against the farmers’ movement at Delhi borders are baseless and without an iota of truth. The farmer leaders further stated that BJP government at the Centre was trying to gag pro-people media houses because they had stood with the farmers during the protest. The SKM stated that farmers’ body would continue to oppose the pro- corporate policies of the government.

