Skywalk project to provide relief to pilgrims in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

After laying the foundation stone of a skywalk project, costing Rs 60 crore, outside Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib here, Minister of Local Government Inderbir Singh Nijjar said once this project was complete, it would bring relief to ‘sangat’ coming for darshan of Shaheedan Sahib. The ‘sangat’ has to cross the road to go to the gurdwara, which not only causes inconvenience, but also leads to traffic jams.

He said the project includes multiple foot overbridges and skywalk plaza in front of Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib. The plaza would have a cluster of entry and exit points through stairs, escalators and lifts for ease of pedestrian movement. He said this project would ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the provision for facilities such as toilets for pilgrims, tourist information centre and police post in the skywalk project would ensure safety and convenience to the congregation. He said the plaza would be developed through landscaping and beautification.

He said the skywalk plaza would have 16 stairs, 16 escalators and seven lifts. The project has to be completed by the company within one and a half years.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a picnic spot with a hydro power plant built during the British period near the Tara Wala Bridge under the UBDC project. It has swings for children, open aim gym and beautiful gardening. Under the Smart City mission, a mini-company garden had been built on 3.5 acres of land at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore, which has become a centre of attraction for people.

While inaugurating the waste processing plant built at a cost of Rs 5 crore under the Smart City at Fatehpur under the Central constituency, the Minister said waste was generated during the construction of residential and commercial buildings in the city. No money would be charged on delivery of the waste to the C&T plant. He said challan would be issued for dumping debris along roads.

MLA Jeevan Jot Kaur, MLA Ajay Gupta, Superintending Engineer Sandeep Singh, SDO Anudeepak Singh, OSD Manpreet Singh, Navneet Sharma and a large number of people were present on the occasion.