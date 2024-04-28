Slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri’s brother booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

The Civil Lines police have booked slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri’s brother for allegedly scuffling with cops and obstructing them from discharging their duties. Besides, Brij Mohan Suri, Manak Suri and Paras Suri were also booked.

The incident occurred on Friday at the court complex where the hearing of bail to Sandeep Singh, alias Sunny, killer of Sudhir Suri, was to come up in the court of Additional District Sessions Judge. His relatives and members of several Sikh organisations had come for hearing. However, Brij Mohan Suri and his supporters also reached there.

Both groups indulged in sloganeering outside the court complex. A heavy police force deployed there tried to stop them from creating a law and order situation. However, Suri and his supporters allegedly scuffled with cops. Therefore, a case was registered against them at the Civil Lines police station.

