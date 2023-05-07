Slain Hindu religious leader’s brother Brij booked for firing in air

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

A day after Brij Mohan Suri, brother of slain Hindu religious leader Sudhir Suri alleges terror attack, the police have booked him on charges of rash or negligent act endangering the safety and life of general public.

A case under Section 336 of the IPC and Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him. Sub-Inspector Parshotam Kumar, in charge Shivala Bhaiya police chowki, said that on Thursday evening, they got information that Brij Mohan Suri had got

a threatening call. Following which he along with

the police party reached his house.

He said he was talking to the cops deputed to guard them when Suri came out of the house and entered the park located outside his house. He said he then fired a gun shot in air and the other at the Karambhumi express train stationed at the railway tracks thereby endangering the life of the general public.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana had yesterday told that the claims of firing by unknown persons at him from railway tracks could not be verified during the initial probe. He said further investigations were under progress.

Suri had alleged that some unidentified persons fired outside his house on Thursday night. He termed it a terror attack as he said he was getting continuous terrorists threats from international numbers. He had alleged that they had given the numbers of the police which have failed to take any action.

Suri said on Thursday there was movement of suspicious elements on the railway tracks after they got a threatening call from unknown number. He had accused the police of inaction which led him to take action himself.

“On Thursday night he got a call in which unknown callers said that they had reached outside his house. I informed security personal and went towards railway tracks for finding the ‘attackers’. They fired at me and I retaliated,” he told the media while alleging that the police did not take any action on his complaint.