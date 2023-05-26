 Smart city to organise logo-designing contest : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 25

The Amritsar Smart City Limited recently formed the company, Amritsar Water and Waste Water Management, to provide a 24x7 canal-based water supply to the entire city with the aid of the World Bank.

To design an appropriate logo for the company, Smart City CEO-cum-Municipal Corporation Commissioner is going to organise a logo-designing competition. Students, in particular, have been encouraged to take part in the competition. Flex boards have been installed in front of schools, colleges and universities in this regard.

Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “In this competition of logo designing, any individual or a student from an educational institution can participate. The entry can be uploaded on the official website of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation.”

The entry can be sent to the Water Supply Department of the Municipal Corporation (Ranjit Avenue) Amritsar till May 31.

Rishi shared that in the competition, the first three winners will be rewarded with Rs 20,000, 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. The cash prizes will be given away on the spot. Besides, as many as 25 contestants will be honoured with a certificate. The MC Commissioner appealed to the city residents to actively participate in the competition.

