Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 27

Work on upgrading the outer circular road to a smart road has jumped the deadline set for its completion.

As per the government’s announcement during the inauguration of the Rs 118.65-crore project, it is supposed to be completed within 28 months, i.e., till January 2023. During the last two years, the Municipal Corporation and Amritsar Smart City Limited only re-carpeted the road. The trenches made for laying the electricity wires are lying open. The sewer manhole covers are not property placed and the proposed street infrastructure, lights and other required equipment are yet to be installed.

Construction work on the 7.4-km outer ring road was inaugurated by then Cabinet Minister OP Soni on September 18, 2020. During the past 28 months, the condition of the outer ring road has not improved much.

As per the proposed plan, 1.8-metre wide cycle tracks would be constructed on both sides of the road. Lights would be installed on roadsides and a parking lot would also be set up to facilitate travellers and streamline traffic.

The project is one of the major initiatives taken under the Smart City Mission and desilting of sewerage would also be done under the plan along with laying of new sewer lines as per requirement. All power wires and other cables would be laid underground, eliminating the need for digging to lay cable lines in future.

Footpaths for pedestrians, parking facilities for cycle-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws would also be constructed. Landscaping would be done for beautification of the road, along with installation of street furniture, green belt, bus stop shelters, lights, signboards and digital advertising boards. New street vendor zones would also be provided for putting up stalls without encroaching upon footpaths.

“It seems that no one is concerned about the deadline. The work was initiated but has suffered a long delay. The officials often visit the site and ask the contractor to speed up work but it is still going on at a snail’s pace. There should be provision for imposing penalty on the contractor in case of delay in completion,” said Suresh Kumar, a social activist.