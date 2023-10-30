Smog cover becomes visible as stubble burning intensifies

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, October 29

With cases of stubble burning intensifying, a smog cover became visible on roads and fields beyond the bypass. The residents of colonies built along the bypass and those living in villages said smog had become quite visible from today.

Arshdeep Singh of Nag Kalan village said smog has been forming in the countryside for some days but the cover became thick only from today making it visible in the city as well. He felt that smog was not favourable for vegetables. Fog is good when it brings along water vapour and is not dry, he pointed out.

Presently, smog is visible only in the morning and evenings are free from it. Witnessed in early winter, smog causes several health issues in addition to reducing visibility for motorists. Environment experts said the smog would gradually become denser as there had been no let-up in cases of farm fire.

Rohit Mahendru, a local, said a large number of residents may complain of irritation in the eyes and other respiratory diseases. “My family members, especially kids, are vulnerable to smog and may fall sick as had been the case in previous years.”

Since wind velocity is low, pollutants may not find a way to disperse in the environment. The condition would persist for the next few days. In this scenario, rain will be the only way out, they said.

