Smuggler held with 395 gm opium near border in Amritsar

Amritsar, April 9

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended a smuggler from a field near Dhanoe Khurd border village in Amritsar district today. The arrested suspect has been identified as Dilkhumar Singh, a resident of Vaa village in Tarn Taran district.

The BSF recovered a mobile phone, an empty pistol magazine and one packet of opium weighing 395 grams from the suspect.

According to information, while patrolling in the border area during the intervening night of April 8 and 9, the BSF personnel noticed activity of some suspicious persons in a wheat field near Dhanoe Khurd village around 2:10 am. BSF jawans chased miscreants and successfully caught one of them. Other suspects managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness.

On searching the arrested person, one mobile phone was recovered from his possession. The area was cordoned off in the morning and a thorough search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of one packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape around 6:45 am. According to BSF officials, a metal ring was also found attached with the packet. On examination of the suspicious packet, an empty pistol magazine and 395 grams of opium in small transparent polythene packets was recovered.

After preliminary interrogation by the BSF, the nabbed suspect was handed over to the police for further investigation, which would likely lead to some more recoveries and arrests.

“A timely action by the BSF resulted in a significant arrest and recovery near the border area. This underlines the commitment of the force to make Punjab a drug-free state,” senior BSF officials said.

